Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, posted to social media on Saturday (Aug. 1) after dropping their nephew Til off at college, sharing a sentiment that parents all over the country will relate to.

Caroline turned to Instagram to post a picture of herself giving a goodbye hug to Til (whose full name is Tilden Cheshire), who now towers over her.

"I left a big piece of my heart today in Georgia," she writes to accompany the picture. "Been dreading this day for years, but I guess it’s time for Til to fly. Still can’t handle it right now!"

"Good luck in college my sweet boy," she finishes, adding a heart emoji.

Til's mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, died unexpectedly in 2007 at the age of 39, and his father, Ben Lee Cheshire, died in 2014. Luke and Caroline Bryan adopted Til and his sisters after that and raised him alongside their two kids, Tate and Bo.

The couple have shared occasional highlights from Til with fans online over the years, as they have with their other kids. He posted to Instagram in May to share that he had graduated from high school, sharing several pictures to commemorate that milestone.

On July 17, Til posted a series of pictures of himself and his famous uncle through the years, tributing his "best friend" on his 44th birthday.