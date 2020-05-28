Luke Bryan’s Nephew, Til, Graduates From High School

Luke Bryan's nephew Til has graduated high school and is celebrating with family in pictures shared on his Instagram page. The teen started living with the singer and his family after his father (Bryan's brother-in-law) died in December 2014.

Til shared three pictures on Instagram. The first is him with his sisters and a "Grad" necklace around his neck. The second and third pictures are with older relatives or family friends, perhaps grandparents.

"Look fam I made it!!" he captions the set of photos.

Bryan and his wife Caroline frequently share photos and video from their private lives on Instagram, but only occasionally include their kids and nephew. Still, fans of the country couple have watched Tilden grow up and have seen pictures of his time on the football field. On his own Instagram page, Til shares pictures of his hunting and fishing achievements, as well as normal teen life from high school dances, football games and the baseball field.

Til's mother (Bryan's sister) died suddenly in 2007.

Bryan and his family have been quarantining together since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone to shelter at home. The superstar has spent time at a beach house in Florida, as well and performed a couple of livestream concerts to fans eager for new music from his upcoming album. "One Margarita" is the American Idol judge's current single. Season 18 of the reality show was his third. Just Sam was named winner.

WATCH: Luke Bryan's Wife Gets Revenge and He Deserves It