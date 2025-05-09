Luke Bryan’s Nephew Remembers His Mom, Kelly, 18 Years After Her Death

Luke Bryan's nephew Til is remembering his mom, Kelly Cheshire, 18 years after her death.

Tilden Cheshire took to social media to share an old photo of himself and his mom, noting how long it had been since she passed.

The photo shows Kelly sitting in a white whicker chair, with her legs tucked up on the seat. Til — who is now 23 — is just a baby on her lap, leaning back against her legs. She smiles sweetly at him while holding his hands.

"Can't believe it has been 18 years without you," Til writes on the photo. "Love you."

How Did Luke Bryan's Sister Die?

How Kelly died is unknown. In 2007, she was at home alone with Til when she passed. Authorities were unable to determine a cause of death, leaving the family without any answers. She was 39 at the time.

It's one of several tragedies Bryan and his family have endured. In 1996, the country singer lost his brother, Chris, 26, in a car accident. Then, in 2014, Kelly's husband Ben — Til's dad — died at the age of 46.

Ben and Kelly Cheshire had three children: Jordan, Kris and Til. Bryan and his wife Caroline stepped up to adopt all of them, expanding their family to seven. The couple have their own sons, Bo and Tate.

The Cheshire kids have all grown up and moved out of the house. Jordan has since married a man named John Eudy, and the couple have young boys of their own now. Meanwhile, Kris welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Cameron Davis in 2024.

Til is a student at the University of Georgia and is likely graduating this year. Caroline shared a touching photo on social media as the couple dropped him off for his freshman year in 2020.