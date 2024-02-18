Luke Bryan’s Niece Jordan is Expecting Her Second Baby

Luke Bryan's family is growing again: His niece Jordan Eudy and her husband Clint are expecting their second child.

Jordan shared the happy news on social media, posting a series of photos that feature sonogram photos of the baby-to-be, plus her toddler son, Jonathan Chesh, rocking an adorable "Big Brother" sweatshirt.

Two blue balloons complete the announcement, one for each little boy in the family -- the caption reveals that baby Eudy No. 2 will also be a boy.

"Surprise!!! Baby brother coming in August!" Jordan wrote. "We are over the moon and cannot wait to watch Chesh be the best big brother."

Jordan and Clint have been married since September 2021. They tied the knot in an outdoor Tennessee wedding with the whole Bryan family in attendance, and the country superstar himself walked his niece down the aisle during the ceremony.

Jordan is the oldest of three children born Bryan's oldest sister Kelly and her husband Ben. Kelly and Ben died within a seven-year span of each other, and after the children were left parentless, Bryan and his wife Caroline formally adopted them. Jordan was 20 at the time, and her younger siblings Kris and Til were 16 and 13, respectively.

Jordan's first child, Jonathan Chesh, was born about two months early when he arrived in May 2022, and he spent several weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before successfully joining his family at home. He's now a healthy and happy toddler.

