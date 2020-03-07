Luke Bryan is cool with not being invited to Katy Perry's wedding, contrary to popular belief amongst fans.

During a recent appearance that Bryan, Perry and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie made on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Perry revealed that her co-hosts were not on the guestlist for her upcoming wedding to actor Orlando Bloom.

"I can't afford them," Perry joked when the host asked if Bryan and Richie were invited. "They have a lot of work to do while I'm out getting married again," she added, prompting a hearty chuckle from Bryan and Richie, who joked that they'd been dropping hints about an invite. "It's going to be a small wedding," Perry said.

Though the country star knows the lack of an invitation is not personal, some fans disagree, taking to social media to attack Perry about it. But the "Most People Are Good" hitmaker assures them there are no hard feelings.

"I didn't like the way it looked. Lionel and I are pretty confident in Katy, Katy loves us, so I was like, 'People don't need to be mean about Katy not inviting us to the wedding!'" he tells People. "People spun it a little bit. It wasn't awkward; it felt hilarious for me."

Bryan has nothing but kind remarks about his co-star, calling her a "good-hearted person" who will be an "amazing mom."

"When I'm around her I almost forget how big of a global star she is," he says.

American Idol continues to air on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

