Luke Bryan Reveals He Passed on Recording This Morgan Wallen No. 1 Song for a Weird Reason

Luke Bryan was a recent guest on the Bobby Bones Show, where he got very candid about his process of choosing songs that he will eventually record and release.

The host asked the singer if he was now picking songs that he wouldn’t have cut five years ago because of what the song’s about.

That's when Bryan revealed that he had passed on Morgan Wallen's fifth No. 1 song, "Sand in My Boots."

Bryan said that he was steering away from any songs that mentioned trucks at that particular time.

Interestingly, "Sand in My Boots" doesn't mention a truck until the chorus of the song, which is 44 seconds in:

"Yeah, but now I'm dodging potholes in my sunburnt Silverado / Like a heart-broke Desperado, headed right back to my roots."

It's not even a direct use of the word "truck" — it's calling out a Silverado, which is a Chevrolet truck. But that was enough for Bryan to skip over the song and choose not to record it.

Bryan said, "I mean, there was one point in my career I had sang about trucks enough to where, I mean I passed stupidly on 'Sand in My Boots' because it had Chevrolet in it ... I just went through two years of my life where I was like, man, I sing about trucks a lot. I sing about tailgates, and I think I got in my head a little bit."

We wonder if Bryan ever had that thought about songs that mention corn, as he has more than you can count on one hand.

