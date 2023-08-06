Luke Bryan Scraps a Pair of Shows Amid Illness: ‘So Disappointed’

Luke Bryan scrapped two shows over the weekend as he recovers from lingering illness. The singer was unable to make his scheduled stops in Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Ida. on Friday (Aug. 4) and Saturday (Aug. 5), respectively.

When he made the decision to push the first show, the singer told fans that he'd been "battling a head cold" for a "couple of weeks," and had been fighting through the illness during the shows he had performed during that time.

"I have been spending those days warming up and singing and have been able to perform. Today I have followed the same routine trying to not give up but I am just not getting better," Bryan explained.

He added that he'd already found a new date for the Salt Lake City show, which has been rescheduled to Aug. 31.

The following day, Bryan had similar bad news for his Boise fans. "Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better," he said, adding, "this is so hard for me to do."

While he was able to reschedule his Salt Lake City show, it seems likely that the Boise date will be outright canceled, according to Bryan's message.

"There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you," Bryan wrote. "More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya, Luke."

Both of the affected dates are part of Bryan's 2023 Country On Tour, which launched in mid-June and is scheduled to continue through late October. The singer's next scheduled tour stop is on Thursday, Aug. 10 in Rogers, Ark.