Luke Bryan is a funny guy, and his mother, LeClaire Bryan, knows this — but she probably wasn't expecting it to come back to bite her.

The superstar has brought back his annual 12 Days of Pranksmas tricks, and LeClaire fell victim to an early prank at the hands of Bryan, his wife, Caroline, and a few of the couple's friends.

The result is a hilarious video posted to the "Huntin', Fishin' & Lovin' Every Day" singer's social media account on Friday (Dec. 13).

"We got mom good. @leclaire.bryan #12daysofpranksmashas begun. Make sure to follow @linabryan3 to watch it all unfold," Bryan says, prompting people to watch the prank as it unfolds (video above).

Watch as a young woman — identified as internet sensation Trailer Trash Tammy — chases after the singer while Bryan and his mother are spending time out on the golf course. You'll see the moment LeClaire's protective instinct kicks in, and she motions for police to get involved.

The cops are too slow for her liking, so Bryan's mama jumps right in to save her son from Tammy, who's portraying a crazed fan. As Bryan gets tackled by Tammy and his mother comes to his rescue, Tammy can be heard hilariously screaming, "I just want to hug you. I just want to hug you."

A few seconds later, Bryan's wife gets in on the joke, pretending to fight Tammy, who also calls Bryan "beautiful."

The "fan" is finally apprehended by the police, which is when Bryan spills the beans to his mom: This is all part of his 12 Days of Pranksmas. The ordeal had an effect on LeClaire, who falls to the ground and says, "Don’t you ever do that to me again."

On Day 2 of the pranks, Caroline pretended to be a mannequin at Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink venue, scaring shoppers. Watch that hilarious video below.

