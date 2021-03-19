Luke Bryan thought he was hot stuff on the slopes when he passed his 10-year-old son, Tate. Then he ate snow.

The country singer and his family are on a family getaway to Colorado, where they did some skiing and celebrated older son Bo's birthday. In a video shared on Instagram, fans watch as Bryan holds the phone and films his son on a halfpipe. Tate slows down taking the steep grade, but his dad keeps going. It’s almost too predictable.

“Oh, I passed ya!” he says before several short shouts. The camera then turns to himself and the world gets rattled.

“Wipeout!”

In a separate post, Bryan mentions Bo's birthday.

"Getting to ski with my teenager now," he says. "Wow. 13. Happy birthday buddy. I love you." Record snowfalls certainly made for good skiing across Colorado.

Thomas Boyer Bryan was born on March 18, 2008, with Tate coming just over two years later, Bryan's nephew, Til, also lived with the family until starting college recently. Tail was his sister and brother-in-law's (both deceased) son and joined the household in 2015.

Bryan will be able to spend a little more family time at home until the live episodes of American Idol begin this spring. On Sunday and Monday, the Hollywood rounds will begin with hopes of pairing all the finalists down to the Top 20. This is his fourth season on the ABC singing reality show.

