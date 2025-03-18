Luke Bryan's son Bo turns 17 on Tuesday (March 18), and he's looking more and more like his dad as the years go by.

The country singer's wife, Caroline, shared a carousel of photos in honor of their oldest son's birthday, and fans can't get over the resemblance.

See snaps from Bo's football and baseball games, fishing trips and even a candid shot in the car with a present on his lap.

"He looks like his father!" one person comments.

"Happy birthday!" another chimes in, adding, "Looks sooooo much like his daddy!"

"Mini Luke! HBD!" another says.

Bo's touseled dark hair is just like his dad's, but it's his winning smile and kind eyes that make him his father's doppelganger.

According to Caroline's caption, it's not just her son's looks that are like Bryan's — it's also the way he acts.

"Love you so much Bo," she says. "Can't believe you're 17. Happy birthday my sweet boy!"

"You're seriously every parent's dream ... even though you act just like your Dad!!" the mom of all boys adds.

Luke Bryan or Blake Shelton?

Recently, Bryan was recognized for his looks, but not in a good way — at least, not to him. The "Mind of a Country Boy" singer was mistaken for Blake Shelton by a man at a gas station in Tennessee.

The man was so sure he was in the presence of Shelton — Bryan swore to him that he wasn't the Oklahoma native, but did not offer up the fact that he's actually another country music superstar.

Who Are Luke Bryan's Kids?

Bryan and his wife have two biological children, but also gained custody of his sister's kids after she and her husband passed away. In addition to Thomas "Bo" Boyer Bryan, the couple — who have been married nearly 20 years — also have a son named Tatum, or "Tate," Christopher Bryan, who is 14.

After the "Country Song Came On" hitmaker's sister and brother-in-law died, Bryan and Caroline received custody of their daughters Kris and Jordan, as well as their son, Til Chesire. All three are grown now and out of the house.

