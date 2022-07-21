Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering.

"Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.

"This isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing," Bryan continued, referring to the early 2000s rock band fronted by Fred Durst. "Or freaking Gwar."

The show at Wean Park was the venue's first music performance, and it was a long time coming after several cancellations due to COVID-19. For Bryan, it came as he is just a few stops into his Raised Up Right Tour, which stretches into October. The fight wasn't captured by cameras, but Bryan testified it was quite ugly.

"Just chill out, find a joint or something," he says. "I know you all got that s--t!"

The concert took place one night before Bryan's 46th birthday, something he pointed out during the pause in entertainment. He then took a loose poll to see what percentage of his audience rooted for the University of Ohio and what percent cheered for University of Michigan, something that most would find a dodgy proposition in the Eastern Ohio city.

The Business Journal Daily shares that Bryan's show went off as planned otherwise, with the audience enjoying his 22-song setlist capped by an encore of "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)." Opening acts Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny joined Bryan on stage, with the later singing "Good Directions," a No. 1 hit for Billy Currington that Bryan wrote before his career caught fire.