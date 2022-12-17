The 12 Days of Pranksmas have begun at Luke Bryan's house this Christmas season, and his wife, Caroline, kicked things off in 2022 with a hilarious prank that might land her on the naughty list this year.

The superstar's mom, LeClaire, is often the target of some of his wife's pranks, and Caroline kicks off Pranksmas 2022 by asking her mother-in-law to read a seemingly random string of words aloud as she films her, much to LeClaire's apparent befuddlement.

The words she's reading don't appear to make any sense as she repeats them several times, but once her daughter-in-law tells her to say them a lot faster, it sounds like she's saying... um, actually, we'll let her explain it from there:

"Of course we couldn’t kick off Pranksmas without messing with my MIL @leclaire.bryan," Caroline writes to accompany the hilarious video. "She still doesn’t get it!"

Caroline Bryan is still taking part in Pranksmas like a trooper despite being on the injured list this holiday season. She underwent an operation on her hip in November, revealing that she's been putting off surgery that she'd been needing to address multiple issues that have been going on for a long period of time.

She originally posted that she'd undergone "unexpected" surgery, which led to fan speculation online.

On Nov. 18, she clarified in a subsequent post that she'd known the surgery was coming.

"It wasn’t unexpected, I just wasn’t ready to accept it," she said in an Instagram Story.

"I had a torn labrum, hip dysplasia and a lot of arthritis. It had gotten so bad that we just had to fix it," she added in a video clip that showed her getting around in a wheelchair.

"There was no emergency — no fall, no car wreck," she clarified.

Luke and Caroline Bryan also just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Dec. 8.