Luke Bryan is throwing it back to commemorate his 14th anniversary with his wife, Caroline. And that means traveling all the way back to the couple's wedding day in 2006. Indeed, the happy couple — who now have two kids together — have been married since Dec. 8 of that year.

So just how did the superstar "Born Here Live Here Die Here" country singer mark the romantic occasion on his social media this week? Bryan shared a photo of the budding pair from their younger days, and the image looks like it might derive from that very wedding itself:

"Happy 14 anniversary my love," Bryan says in the caption that accompanies the vintage snapshot. "What a ride it has been. I love you so much. We be looking young in this one. I love you @linabryan3."

Never one to be outdone (least of all in prank wars with her hubs), Caroline posted a whole carousel of memorable pics to celebrate the anniversary. She had a heartwarming message, too:

"Marriage....being with the one person you get to annoy for the rest of your life," Caroline writes. "Luke, you are one brave man! Happy 14th anniversary love bug!"

Last week, the pair shared a more recent pic of themselves for the holidays while both sported a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital #StJudeWontStop T-shirt. Luke and Caroline joined other country stars such as Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker in highlighting the hospital's Christmas 2020 campaign to further its mission in helping bring an end to childhood cancer.