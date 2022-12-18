It's Pranksmas season in Luke Bryan's household, and the gags and goofs are just heating up. Caroline -- the singer's wife, and a notorious prankster -- posted footage to celebrate Day 2 and Day 3 of the annual 12-day tradition over the weekend.

Bryan's mom LeClaire was the target of the first day of Pranksmas, but for Day 2, Caroline set her sights on KK Ellis -- a relatively new hire to her Best Bad Influence apparel and merchandise line -- with a gory prank.

"Best Bad Influence hired sweet KK this past year, so we had to properly initiate her into our twisted BBI family with a fake severed toe!" Caroline wrote on social media, along with a video demonstrating how she used the fake toe, plus some liberal squirts of fake blood, to create a prank that is truly not for the faint of heart.

The clip shows Caroline pouring the fake blood over her foot before "falling" onto a broken-down cardboard box and screaming for help. The singer's wife demonstrates some pretty serious acting chops in the seconds that follow, delivering a series of screams and gasps that truly make this prank believable. Ellis runs over and tries to say calm, turning to ask another person to call 911, before Caroline gives away the joke with a big grin.

"Oh my God," a stunned Ellis screams as the camera goes into slo-mo mode. "I thought her toe fell off! I was like, 'This is a nightmare!'"

But in the Bryan household, being on the receiving end of a terrifying prank means you're officially in the club. "Best part is she kept saying, 'her toe fell off!!' Welcome to the family," Caroline wrote at the conclusion of her social media post.

After an extensively-planned Day 2 prank on Ellis, Caroline kept things simple for Day 3 of Pranksmas, posting a compilation "scream reel" video of a variety of family and friends getting surprised by air horns, confetti, scary masks and more.

Caroline's commitment to Pranksmas is especially impressive this year, as underwent an operation on her hip in November to address multiple issues, including "a torn labrum, hip dysplasia and a lot of arthritis," she revealed in a mid-November Instagram Stories post. As she recovered from surgery, Caroline was using a wheelchair and crutches to get around -- but that didn't stop her from getting into the holiday pranking spirit.

The Bryan household has once again opened up Pranksmas to fans this year, calling for video submissions of people pranking their loved ones. The Top 10 pranks will be featured on Caroline's social media, and they'll also receive a $200 Visa gift card. The Pranksmas Contest is open through Dec. 22.

