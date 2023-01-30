Luke Bryan’s Wife Went Hunting With Her Boys, and She Regrets It

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Bryan is experiencing hunter's guilt after going with her husband, son and company on a duck hunting trip. Photos and video shared afterward find her navigating mixed emotions.

"I killed my first duck today. Not sure how to feel about it," she says as Luke and son Tate begin celebrating.

"I feel bad," Caroline adds, laughing.

No, this isn't the first time she's gone hunting with the boys, but it may be the last.

A photo on Caroline's Instagram page finds her in her blind, looking quite panicked. "Once again," she captions, "Luke fooled me. I laid still for 3 hours and listened to 4 guys fart."

The "Country On" singer shared his own video of his wife in her lay-down blind. He's excited about convincing her to connect with her inner warrior, but this expression says she might not have been ready.

Two years ago, Caroline joined Luke for a duck hunting date that went wrong when he submerged their ATV. She also sat in a deer blind with her son, but mostly used the time to prank him instead of seriously hunting.

Call this most recent hunting trip an improvement, in terms of doing what hunters are supposed to do. One gets the sense she was eager to return to an indoor life filled with life's little luxuries.

On Monday (Jan. 30), Bryan announced his 2023 Country On Tour, which begins in June and lasts through October. He'll resume his Las Vegas residency next month.