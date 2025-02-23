Luke Bryan’s Wife Jokes That She’s ‘Growing Weed’ With His Mom

Luke Bryan's mother LeClaire is best known as the quirky, chain-smoking personality who frequently shows up on the family's social media -- often as a victim or perpetrator in the many Bryan prank wars.

But she's also a skilled gardener, according to a new video the singer's wife Caroline shared to her Instagram Stories.

In one slide, LeClaire attempts to give Caroline a lesson on how to properly root flowers. That's a method for encouraging cut flowers to sprout new roots, eventually using the bouquet to grow new plants in a garden.

But Caroline -- who's also known for her sense of humor -- can barely let LeClaire get a sentence out without cracking a joke.

"Alright, look here, Caroline. You see what it's doing there? It's rooting. You see the little white?" LeClaire says at one point, holding up a cutting.

"She's growing weed," Caroline jokes, looking into the camera.

"I'm trying to propagate some ivy," LeClaire counters. "Propagate?! She learned a new word," Caroline shoots back.

But as anyone who's watched the family's prank wars already knows, LeClaire can dish it out just as well as she can take it.

"I'm trying to teach Caroline how to just chill out and enjoy flowers," she cracks with a smile.

LeClaire is currently 77 years young, but she's still an energetic presence in the Bryan household, and has also been known to make appearances in his music videos and at concerts. Most recently, she joined her country superstar son at at Crash My Playa 2025 last month, where she was spotted partying with Bailey Zimmerman.