Luke Combs continues to pour them back on "1, 2 Many" — a '90s-inspired boozing anthem with Brooks & Dunn.

"1, 2 Many" is on-brand for Combs and in the same vein as "Beer Never Broke My Heart" in that it finds him drinking away his troubles.

"By half past 10 I'm half past tipsy / And quarter to 12, man I done had plenty / The countdown's on when the first beer hits me / 5-4-3-2-1 too many," he sings.

It's another example of why Combs' lyrics have resonated with so many, because it's easy listening and and relatable. Combs has become a bridge from modern country music to a more traditional period, because he's able to create a fresh sound that uses many traditional instruments. "1,2 Many" is built around a '90s country sound, from the rip-roaring electric guitar, pulsating drums, to the flourishes of steel guitar that are balanced to create a modern day honky-tonk staple.

Then Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks come in on the bridge and final chorus, and what else could you want? Not one person takes over, but they blend seamlessly together for a harmonious ode to drinking.

"1, 2 Many" is the latest sneak from Combs' forthcoming sophomore studio album What You See Is What You Get and follows the previously released songs "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Even Though I'm Leaving." The project is due out on Nov. 8.

Luke Combs' "1, 2 Many" Lyrics:

Well I got a call from Rowdy ‘round six o'clock / Sayin' he caught a hankerin’ for a honky-tonk / Wants an ice cold beer and a country song / But he didn't want to stay out all night long / Well I ain't the kind to let a buddy drink alone / But I can't turn it off once I turn it on

Chorus:

There's no stoppin' me once I get goin' / Put a can in my hand man, I'm wide ass open / The tick-tock of that clock is like a time bomb / By half past 10 I'm half-past tipsy / And a quarter to 12, man I done had plenty / The countdown's on when the first beer hits me / 5-4-3-2-1 too many

After five diet Millers I was feelin' loose / Singin' karaoke to a TL tune / When a pretty little thing shot me a wink / She said, "Hey cowboy, could you buy us a drink?" / Well hey, baby doll, I will if you want / But I can't turn it off once I turn it on

Chorus:

C'mon / Now I've never been the kind to quit / Won't stop 'til I get to the bottom of this / And the night's still young so whatcha say we shotgun one? / Hell we'll shoot one with you Luke, come on Ronnie

