Luke Combs announced his first 2020 headlining dates on Thursday morning (Sept. 19). The 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour will begin on Feb. 7 in Columbia, Mo., with dates currently scheduled through the end of April.

Tickets for ten newly-added concerts with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will go sale on Sept. 27. Additional festival dates are also seen in Combs' full list of 2020 tour stops, found below.

The new tour is named for his upcoming What You See Is What You Get album, which will be released Nov. 8. The album includes his hit song "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and his new single "Even Though I'm Leaving."

The new tour follows a run of mostly sold out tour stops across America in 2019. The Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour will wrap in December with back-to-back, sold out shows in Nashville. Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers are the opening acts for that run.

Additionally, Combs is up for three CMA Awards at the 2019 show in Nashville on Nov. 13. The hitmaker is riding a streak of No. 1 singles, with six in a row to begin his career. "Beer Never Broke My Heart" was his fastest rising No. 1, but "Even Though I'm Leaving" shows fans his softer side. Songwriter Ray Fulcher tells Taste of Country the song was written in 2016.

Luke Combs' 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates:

Feb. 7 —Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

Feb. 8 —Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 13 —University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 14 —Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 15 —Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 18 —Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

April 19 —Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

April 21 —Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

April 24 —Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

April 25 —Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

June 4-7 —Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13 —Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20 —North Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest

June 26—North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days

June 27 —Topeka, Kan. @ Heartland Stampede

July 10 —Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert

Sept. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Oct. 2 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Oct. 3— Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Oct. 15 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Oct. 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 20 —Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark — First Interstate Arena

Oct. 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 24 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Nov. 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Nov. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Arena

Nov. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Dec. 1 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden