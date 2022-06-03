Country music is burning up with baby fever as several couples have either welcomed a new baby or have announced they are expecting. Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are very close to becoming a party of three, and they marked the impending arrival with a very special baby shower.

The pair celebrated their bundle of joy with a cutie-themed shower, and Nicole documented the party in a string of photos on Instagram. The event featured plenty of citrus, including clementines nestled into the flower arrangements. For a sweet treat, guests enjoyed delicately decorated cookies — some in the shape of tangerine baby rattles, and others with the message "A little cutie is on the way" written on them.

"Baby Combs shower! Thank you to everyone that came and made this day so special. Major shout out to auntie @jennahocking for planning this whole day so perfectly! More pics to come," she writes.

A due date has not been announced for Baby Combs, but earlier this year the "Doin' This" singer said the pair's first child would arrive in the spring. Since the first official day of summer is on June 21 this year, it really could be any day now.

Since the couple's announcement, Combs says he has been in full baby preparation mode, and it's been an educational experience.

"It's a lot of stuff, man," he admits to People. "I didn't know what a bassinet was. But that's a thing apparently. A lot of new words I'm learning."

The 32-year-old also told Taste of Country Nights that when it comes to fatherhood, he's most afraid of one thing.

"I think about how different their childhood is going to be than mine, and it's like, they will undoubtedly have the pressure of being my kid, which is not something that I ever dealt with and not something that I know how to deal with," Combs shares. "I want to make sure that we have talks about those things. I'm worried about when do they find out that [he's Luke Combs]."

Combs' other baby — his third studio album — will arrive on June 24. Growin' Up has already garnered one No. 1 hit with "Doin' This." The project also features a duet with Miranda Lambert called "Outrunnin' Your Memory" which the two wrote together. Ahead of the album's full release, Combs will put out another track titled "The Kind of Love We Make."