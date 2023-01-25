Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile to Perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will be representing the country and Americana genres onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The artists are both performing during the show, along with a slew of other stars from a variety of genres. When they announced the news, the Recording Academy said the just-named acts are the "first wave" of performers on the bill.

Combs and Carlile will take the stage as part of a bill that also features pop superstars Lizzo and Sam Smith, rapper and singer Bad Bunny, R&B legend Mary J. Blige, singer-songwriter Steve Lacy and pop and EDM star Kim Petras. All of the performers are also nominees at this year's ceremony.

Carlile is the most-nominated act from the country and Americana worlds, with a total of seven mentions at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Many of those nods are connected to her latest album, In These Silent Days, including Best Americana Album. Her collaboration with Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock," is up in the all-genre category of Record of the Year. Carlile has six Grammy trophies under her belt to date.

Combs has yet to bring a Grammy home, but he's been nominated for several in the past. He's walking into the show with three nominations in 2023: Best Country Song (for "Doin' This"), Best Country Album (Growin' Up) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Outrunnin' Your Memory," a duet with three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert).

The 2023 Grammy Awards are set for Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Trevor Noah will return to host the show, which airs on CBS beginning at 8PM PT/5PM ET. The event will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

