This one hit Luke Combs right in the feels.

While performing at the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend, Combs dug up a special song he wrote for his sons and was quickly reminded why he doesn't sing the song live.

To put it simply, he gets way too emotional.

In a video shared to social media, the country hitmaker is sitting on a stool onstage, belting out the lyrics to "Whoever You Turn Out to Be."

The song, featured on Combs' 2024 album Fathers & Sons, is an ode to his young sons, Tex and Beau.

"You might choose a simple life, raise some kids and settle down / But you ain't gotta change the world to make your daddy proud," he sings before trying desperately to wipe away the impending emotions.

But he can't help it — he doubles over in tears, holding his head in his hand.

The crowd cheers in support as he works to compose himself. Combs rubs his eyes, strokes his beard and takes a few deep breaths before he's able to start again.

The "Back in the Saddle" singer apologizes to the audience — as seen in video below — before wiping his face with a towel. It's a good minute before he can finish the song.

Even then, his voice continues to crack.

"I remember why we don't play that one much," he says as his band closes out the song.

When Will Luke Combs Tour Again?

It's no surprise Combs was overcome with emotion during this performance. Not only is he a devoted father to his growing boys, he's also been spending more time with them lately.

After a massive world tour, the country hitmaker is on a hiatus of sorts in 2025. Although he is doing several festival appearances this year, he has opted out of a traditional trek in order to be home more.

"I want to be home with my kids," he explained to People. "I want to see my kids grow up and I want them to know that they're important to me."