Luke Combs is stranded in Daytona Beach, Fla., following his live performance ahead of the Daytona 500 last weekend. But that doesn't mean the big-selling country singer can't use the free time to woodshed some new music. Matter of fact, that's just what Combs is doing.

On Tuesday (Feb. 16), two days after Combs played his first live show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at Daytona International Speedway's NASCAR season-opening race on Feb. 14, the entertainer gave a social media update on his whereabouts and shared an in-progress new song.

"Haven't been able to get home from Daytona yet because of the weather," Combs says, "so we're just hanging out and I figured I'd share a new song I've been working on with [fellow singer-songwriters Channing Wilson and Rob Synder]. It's called 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old.' What do y'all think?"

What Combs fans will likely think is that the song excerpt — the singer revealed just two verses followed by a short refrain in the minute-long video — dovetails effortlessly with the material that made the musician both the 2020 ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year and the 2020 CMA Awards Male Vocalist of the Year. That is, the twangy tune takes dyed-in-the-wool tropes of guitar-based country music and gives it that unmistakable Luke Combs twist to which contemporary listeners can relate.

Indeed, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" presents a sober look at adulthood from the perspective of a one-time hard-partier, albeit one who can still throw down when the occasion arises. It also nods to the notion of staying "here at home" in a new era of social distancing.

Read the lyrics down after Combs' video clip.

The custom-painted guitar Luke's playing in the vid was gifted to him at Daytona by Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway. The gorgeous axe was illustrated by artist Bill Patterson.

Luke Combs' "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" (Excerpt) Lyrics:

I still hit them dive bars every once in a blue moon / Got a wild card that I keep inside my boot / I been thinking lately maybe I should save it / 'Cause them hangovers sure kick my ass these days / I spend most my happy hours here at home / In the middle of growing up and getting old

But I can still raise hell all night with the boys when I want to / Lay that hammer down to see how fast she'll go / But these days I hang my hat on what I won't do / And I been finding peace of mind slowing my roll / Learn to toe that line with time as it goes / In the middle of growing up and getting old