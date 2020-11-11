Luke Combs won Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 11).

"I never know what to say up here, I don't write speeches for these things," the singer offered as he took the stage to accept. "Let me tell my beautiful wife thank you for always being there for me through thick and thin; my family, my parents ... I talked to my Grandma on the phone yesterday. Grandma, I know you're watching. I love you — I told you I'd say I love you if I won anything."

He continued, "I don't deserve this any more than anybody else in this category. Especially this year has been so crazy, and I know everybody in this category worked their ass off."

"I'm just lucky," Combs added. "I'm a lucky guy."

Combs hangs onto his CMA Male Vocalist of the Year title in 2020, having also won the trophy in 2019. Additionally, the singer was poised to potentially score an even more sweeping victory at the end of Wednesday night's awards show, as he was up for the first time in the Entertainer of the Year category, the CMA's highest honor.

Despite the fact that he's a relative newcomer compared to his peers in the Male Vocalist category, Combs has proved his status as a juggernaut of the genre over the last couple of years. He has shattered streaming and sales records, joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2019 and established a pattern of chart-topping radio hits that can't be denied.

His competition in the category included Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Eric Church.