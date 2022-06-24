The wait is over! Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert’s highly anticipated duet, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” is finally out, and it was certainly worth the wait.

The breezy, up-tempo song, written by Combs, Lambert and Dan Isbell, describes a fictional but relatable post-breakup life. As much as the people involved try to move on, memories of their exes pervade every corner of town, making the single life even harder to adjust to.

“You'd love this bar I stumbled on / They play George Strait and they pour their doubles strong / I've been gone for two weeks now / There's some missing you in every little town / Ain't sure what I thought I'd find riding these yellow lines,” Combs reflects in the opening verse before the tempo kicks up a notch in the chorus.

“Outrunnin' your memory is like outrunnin' the wind / I can't get where I'm going if I can't leave where you've been / I see you in every sunset, every star in the sky / I hear you callin' my name in the middle of the night,” Combs sings alongside Lambert’s spellbinding harmonies. The latter then flies solo on the next verse, which shares a similar sentimental conundrum.

Sonically, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” has a brisk melody layered with steady drumbeats, vibrant guitar lines and steel accents. It’s also the perfect summertime road trip tune, whether one is driving down backroads with friends or stacking up miles alone to escape heartbreak for a minute.

In a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, Combs revealed that he didn’t set out to include a duet on his album, let alone think of enlisting Lambert on a song. However, as he jumped into the recording studio to record “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” he realized that his fellow Sony Music Nashville labelmate and co-writer would be a natural fit for the new duet.

"When I went to record it, I was just like, ‘Hey, I think it would be awesome if you would sing on this thing if that’s something that you’re interested in,'" Combs recounts. "So, she came and gave it a run, and it sounded great. I was really thankful that happened, because I think it turned out awesome."

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” is the only collaboration on Combs’ third album, Growin’ Up. Out now, the 12-track record includes is produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, and includes "Doin' This," “Tomorrow Me" and the brand-new single “The Kind of Love We Make.” It follows his 2019’s Triple Platinum record, What You See Is What You Get, and his 4X Platinum debut, This One’s for You.

Lambert, on the other hand, released her ninth studio album, Palomino, in April of 2022. The LP includes the Texan’s latest hit single, “If I Was a Cowboy,” and its follow-up, “Strange.”