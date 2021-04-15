Luke Combs’ Most ‘Baller Move’? Writing ‘Beautiful Crazy’ for a Girl He Wasn’t Even Dating Yet

Luke Combs has never considered himself to be particularly smooth with women, but there is one notable exception: He wrote his hit song "Beautiful Crazy" for his now-wife, Nicole Hocking, just a few months after they met.

"I wrote that song about my wife before we were even dating [and it ended up being] the first dance at our wedding," Combs recounts during an appearance on podcast the Artist and the Athlete (quotes via People.) "There's no way that any other song will top that as far as sentimental value for me."

The "Beautiful Crazy" lyrics list all the reasons why he fell for Hocking, like the way she "Ain't afraid to take chances / And wears her heart on her sleeve." It was Combs who took a chance in writing that song so early on in their relationship, but the singer already knew he'd found the woman he wanted to marry.

"I'm not much of a ladies' man, but I was pretty proud of this one. I had written it maybe two days before [I played it for her]," the country star recounts, adding that doing so was a "total baller move for sure."

The singer says he shared "Beautiful Crazy" with Hockings one day when she'd invited him over, and he decided to play the song on "this little Victrola record player" that he'd given her as a gift.

"One of her friends was over there. I was like, 'Well, this is perfect.' Because if I play it while the friend is over, there's no way the friend is going to not think this is the sweetest thing that anyone's ever done for someone," he says he reasoned with himself. Sure enough, "her friend was like, 'Oh my God, it's so sweet.'"

As for Hocking's reaction?

"Oh, she loved it," Combs explains. "... She always deflects the attention [she felt] in that [moment], which I get. If someone played me a song about me [three, four months in], I would probably be pretty uncomfortable about it. So I get it."

In the longrun, though, Combs' big, romantic gesture paid off. Not only did he and Hockings wind up tying the knot and using "Beautiful Crazy" as their first dance song, but the track also became a No. 1 hit at country radio and earned Song of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.