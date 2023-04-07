Luke Combs didn't want to wait until April 15 to play his hometown, so he's added a second Nashville tour stop that's set for the day before.

On social media, Combs reveals he'll play Nissan Stadium on April 14, too. Fan club members already have access to tickets and the general public will be able to get them at 10AM CT on Friday (April 7).

In a video on Twitter, Combs reveals that Riley Green, Brent Cobb, Mitchell Tenpenny will open the April 14 show. Flatland Cavalry and Lainey Wilson are on board for April 15.

Luke Combs 2023 World Tour began on March 25 in Texas.

It will close with a trip through Europe this October.

In September, the singer and his wife Nicole are expecting their second baby.

Explaining his decision to add a second show, Combs says he has struggled with playing only one show a week. The Nashville shows will actually follow a two-week break.

Combs' 2023 tour promises a mix of hits and songs from his newly released Gettin' Old album. "5 Leaf Clover" and "Fast Car" (originally a Tracy Chapman song) are two that fans have gravitated toward that haven't yet been released as radio singles. The album is a sibling album to his 2022 release, Growin' Up.

"There was so much stuff when I was recording Growin' Up that I felt like didn't make any sense with those songs, or what I was expected to put out," he told Taste of Country Nights.

"It's was the same timeframe, two different head spaces. Growin' Up it's like writing songs for the way that I used to and songs that I used to love. It's not that this record is super different or anything, but it is, in a weird way."