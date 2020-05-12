Luke Combs continues to bring joy to country music fans with the tunes he's written during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Tuesday morning (May 12), that meant the singer virtually dropped by Good Morning America.

During the broadcast, he regaled viewers with his hopeful coronavirus song, "Six Feet Apart."

Accompanied by only his acoustic guitar, Combs belted the topical number that he first debuted back in April and subsequently released a studio version of on May 1. During the GMA videoconference, the tune's relatable themes of reflection and optimism were on clear display.

Watch Luke Combs Sing "Six Feet Apart" on GMA

As Combs tells GMA's Michael Strahan, he wrote "Six Feet Apart" with a friendly group of songwriters after he had been "sitting around the house for a few months." Making the best of the situation, he completed the ballad remotely with fellow lyricists Rob Snyder ("She Got the Best of Me") and Brent Cobb.

"We wanted to write a song just saying the way we were feeling," the singer continues of the nostalgic ode that yearns for the pace of life before the coronavirus. "But we also didn't wanna come off as corny or cheesy, or taking advantage of a bad situation. So I'm hoping we struck the perfect balance."

That's not the only new number Combs has put under his belt since staying homebound due to the pandemic. During his own at-home live-streams, he recently premiered fresh cuts "Tomorrow Me" and "Cold as You." Alongside "Six Feet Apart," they represent the entertaining trajectory of Combs' growing songcraft — despite the obstacles put in place.