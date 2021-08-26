Luke Combs has officially released the next college football anthem: "South on Ya." The song is a partnership between the country singer and the SEC Network.

In addition to finding the new track on streaming services, fans will soon hear it as the new theme song for SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation. For Combs, a longtime fan of the SEC Network and college football, this one is personal.

"This is pretty special," Combs says. "In the beginning of my career, I spent a lot of my time playing my music all over towns within the SEC. The fact that one of my songs is now such a big part of the network is really cool to me. It feels like a full-circle moment, for sure."

"South on Ya" is an energetic, country-rock track full of full-throttle confidence and pride — fitting for SEC fans. "I got a can't-quit heart and some take it too far / And a whole lot of never back down / If you come around here, better bring it, 'cause we're no doubt / Gonna put a little south on ya," the country star boasts in the chorus.

As While Nicole Marinake, senior director of partnership marketing for Sony Music Nashville, says, "Luke’s songwriting captures the energy of fanbases everywhere."

Combs is currently on the road with his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which will take him across the United States until Dec. 16. His current single is "Cold as You," which follows 11 straight No. 1 country radio singles for the star — a streak that dates all the way back to the start of his career.