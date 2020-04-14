Luke Combs shared a new, unreleased song via social media on Thursday (April 9) titled "Used to Wish I Was." The singer-songwriter posted a video of an acoustic performance of the tune with the caption, "Lots of things I wanted to be growing up, but now I wouldn’t want to be anyone else but me. Hope y’all like it and can relate!"

In the song, Combs thinks back to all the hopes he had for himself when he was younger and how things turned out differently. The first verse begins, “When I was 16, I had running back dreams that never did run too far / Thought I was gonna be No. 3 one day, ’til I wrecked my old man’s car / I almost finished college but I ain’t cut from that cloth / I used to wish I was, but I’m glad I’m not."

Though a football or racing career wasn't in the cards for Combs, fans share his happiness that his musical dreams came true. The chorus of his new song claims that he's "just an ol’ Carolina good ol’ boy," but he's also one of country music's hottest stars and the 2019 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year. It's that good 'ol boy charm and authentic lyrics like these that make Combs' music so relatable. Listen to the new song here and see if it rings true for you.

Since bursting onto the country music scene in 2016, Combs has scored a string of hits including "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "Beautiful Crazy" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart." He most recently released "Does to Me," a duet with fellow North Carolina native Eric Church, in January of 2020. The song is the third single from his second album What You See Is What You Get, released in November of 2019.

Tune in to Combs' Twitter feed on Wednesday (April 15) at 8PM ET for a live performance from the artist. He announced the performance on Monday (April 13) and asked fans, "What do y'all want to hear me sing?"

WATCH: Luke Combs Explains How He Scored Eric Church