Luke Combs fans can thank one of their own for a brand-new song from the country star. In reply to a tweet from a recently married fan, Combs wrote and shared "We Still Drink Beer," a new tune, on Monday afternoon (March 29).

On Monday morning, a Combs fan named Billy McKee tweeted out a picture from his wedding on Saturday (March 27): He and his eight groomsmen are all drinking Miller Lites, but McKee himself is down on one knee with the beer box on his head. He tagged both Combs and Miller Lite in the tweet, hoping for a reply.

Combs did him one better: He and co-writers Dan and Reid Isbell wrote McKee a song. In a tweet of his own, Combs explains that the trio have been writing songs for Combs' third studio album, and "[w]e were sittin' here today and starting to work on this song, and I happened to get on Twitter ..."

"We Still Drink Beer" is an ode to the people who will, no matter where they're at, still be unapologetically themselves. No matter the situation — even if it's a wildest-dreams sort of situation — Combs sings, "We'd still drink beer / We'd still get loud / We'd still turn 'em up, catch us a buzz while the sun goes down / 'Til every last drop in the world is gone or the good Lord calls us home / Long as we're down here / We still drink beer."

McKee even gets a mention in the lyrics — well, as the guy with a beer can box on his head — which is quite a wedding gift.

"We Still Drink Beer" is the second brand-new song Combs has shared on Twitter in recent days. On Thursday (March 25), he revealed a track called "See Me Now," co-written with Ray Fulcher, James McNair and Kenton Bryant:

Combs has been hard at work on new music in recent weeks, though he previously shared that he spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic focused on a bluegrass album. That project is now on the back burner, but he did release one song from it — "The Great Divide," featuring Billy Strings — in early February.

Combs' most recent album, What You See Is What You Get, arrived in late 2019. His newest single is "Forever After All," which is currently in the Top 30 at country radio; it follows a string of 10 No. 1 songs, which stretches all the way back to Combs' debut single.