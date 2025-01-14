Luke Combs’ Wife Had an Embarrassing Mix-Up on Vacation in Australia

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are enjoying some well-deserved time off, and they're taking it in Australia — "the most beautiful place," Nicole raves in the first of a series of Instagram Stories slides about their trip.

Amid the stunning scenery and warm weather, though, she did experience her fair share of culture shock: Specifically, she forgot to convert American units of weight to the metric system.

"Went to the deli counter and asked for a pound of ham," she joked in another Stories slide. "The guy looked at me & said what the fak is a pound."

It's not a true international vacation until you've had a "typical American tourist" moment, and Nicole laughed hers off. She got her ham, too, with a little bit of help from the internet.

"Forgot we are the only loons that use lbs. instead of kgs.," she goes on to say. "Shoutout to google for helping [us] figure it out."

Nicole was also a little shocked by the local Australian wildlife. The country's known for koalas and kangaroos, but the singer's wife wasn't expecting to see giant lizards roaming around city streets.

"Can someone explain these animals to me lol," she wrote in another Instagram Story.

For the record, it seems like the animal Nicole encountered might be an Australian Water Dragon. According to the Australian Museum, these animals are "Australia's largest dragon lizard," and are frequently found "living along healthy waterways in Sydney."

Combs also shared a snapshot from their trip: "G'Day Mate!" he says in one Instagram Stories slide, posting a photo of his wife Nicole posing on a porch with a glass of wine.

It's not clear whether or not this is Nicole's first visit to Australia, but the singer has been there before, although not necessarily for vacation. He was on an international tour in Australia and New Zealand in August 2023, and the trip caused him to miss the birth of his second son, Beau, after Nicole went into early labor a little bit ahead of schedule.

After they conclude their family vacation, Combs is gearing up for another busy year of touring and performing in 2025.