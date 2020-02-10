Luke Combs decided to test a new song out while out on his current headlining tour, and the highly personal composition is already sounding like it's going to be a hit with his fans.

"I guess it's probably called 'Without You,'" Combs charmingly told the audience when introducing the freshly minted song, so new that it doesn't even have a solid title yet.

The lyrics discuss the sacrifices his loved ones have made to support him throughout his life. He makes references to his parents' hard work (including noting his mom always held a second job), as well as his fiancee's selflessness in watching him pursue his dream...all to make him the star that he is now.

"It didn't dawn on me back then, but now I see, without them, I wouldn't be here," he states in the chorus. "When I'm up here on this stage, the spotlight's on my face, but I see you. It's me strummin' this Gibson, it's me they love to give the credit to, but me don't mean a thing without you."

Combs is on a roll these days, having released his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, in November of 2019. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Billboard 200 chart. He launched the tour of the same name on Feb. 7, with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker joining him on the road as his opening acts. Combs also made his debut on famed late-night show Saturday Night Live Feb. 1.

