Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

Luke Combs always knew he'd be involved in music, but he never thought he'd become a superstar.

Before the Grammys last week, Combs was asked if he could have predicted his success in country music, and his answer shows what kind of humble man he truly is.

"I didn't believe this would happen," he admitted, adding that he knew he would be involved with music "in some capacity ... being in a band, or singing background vocals on people's records, or being a demo singer or a songwriter."

His end goal in the music game was never to be famous, he says. He just wanted to work on Music Row in Nashville so he could "have a job that never felt like a job."

It's crazy to think how far off Combs truly was in predicting his future, now that every single song that he has released as a radio single has gone to No. 1 on either Billboard's Country Airplay or Country Songs charts. His latest single, "Going, Going, Gone," seems like it's headed that direction, too.

Don't be surprised if your kids and their kids know who Luke Combs is in the future, just like some kids who came along after George Strait know who he is and love him. He has proven he not only isn't a fluke, but he is a future Hall of Famer who has nothing but an open runway to an even bigger career ahead of him.