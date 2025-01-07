Luke Grimes Shares Rare Family Photo: ‘Greatest Year of My Life’

Luke Grimes had one heck of a year in 2024, and he's got the receipts to prove it!

The Yellowstone star shared a sweet photo of his family of three and noted that last year was one for the record books.

"2024 was the greatest year of my life," he writes in the caption. "Here is the proof."

Grimes keeps much of his personal life private, but in this photo we see him and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, and their son sharing a moment together a the Grand Ole Opry. Bianca is holding their baby boy, whose eyes are locked in on dad as Grimes leans in with a smile on his face.

Even though the actor is standing in one of the most respected venues in country music history, he's only got eyes for those he loves the most. It's safe to say he's got his priorities in order.

Luke Grimes Made His Grand Ole Opry Debut in 2024

While acting has been on Grimes' radar for much of his career and the show Yellowstone made him a household name, he is now setting his sights on music. After releasing his first EP Pain Pills or Pews in 2023, Grimes was able to fulfill a lifelong dream to perform at the Opry.

He stepped into the circle on Nov. 16, 2024. It was a moment beyond his wildest dreams.

"It's hard to explain what an honor it is to be making my @opry debut," he wrote on social media at the time. "To be able to step into that circle and to feel like I am part of a community of my heroes is beyond a dream come true."

Who Is Luke Grimes' Wife?

Grimes and his wife Bianca have been married since 2018. She is originally from Brazil and works as a model. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in Oct. 2024. They have yet to reveal his name or birthdate.

