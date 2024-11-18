Luke Grimes' dreams of being a country artist are coming true, and on Saturday (Nov. 16), he had the honor of performing in one of the most historic venues: The Grand Ole Opry.

It was a moment that the Yellowstone actor describes as "beyond a dream come true."

"It's hard to explain what an honor it is to be making my @opry debut," he said on social media last monthm announcing his performance. "To be able to step into that circle and to feel like I am part of a community of my heroes is beyond a dream come true."

Video of Grimes playing his song "Hold On" in the Circle have surfaced online. Watch a clip below.

No jitters detected here:

Luke Grimes' Country Music Career

Grimes has captured the nation's heart playing Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. While he has certainly proven his talent as an actor, he may be leaving Hollywood after the show comes to an end. Earlier this year, sources close to Grimes said he wasn't taking on other acting offers.

In Oct. 2023 — during Yellowstone's hiatus — Grimes released his first EP, Pain Pills or Pews. His self-titled debut album arrived in March 2024.

Since then, he's toured and played several big events across the country, including Stagecoach and CMA Fest. His Opry debut comes on the heels of his first performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium — Grimes played the Mother Church on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Luke Grimes on Yellowstone

The final episodes of Yellowstone have arrived on Paramount. Although fans will have to wait to see what happens to each of the characters, Grimes' character Kayce appears to be a big part of these last few installments. He is featured all over the season's preview.

Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8PM ET on Paramount.