Is ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Quitting Acting?

Luke Grimes shot to worldwide fame in his starring role on Yellowstone, but according to a new report, he may abandon acting altogether when the show runs its course.

Grimes, 40, plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. He serves as an enforcer for his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), in his stop-at-nothing quest to retain tight-fisted control of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch — whether or not those means are outside the confines of the law.

He released his debut country EP, Pain Pills or Pews, in October of 2023, and a source tells Life & Style that Grimes — whose first love was music before he became a successful actor— is so gratified by his new career that he may abandon acting and pursue his newfound musical career full-time.

"He’s not taking on other acting offers right now,” the source says. “Luke’s really looking to hit the road sometime soon.”

The actor and singer is slated to perform at the Stagecoach Festival in California in April — something that's "been a lifelong dream" for Grimes, according to the source.

That doesn't mean fans of the actor should completely give up seeing him onscreen in the future. Grimes told Taste of Country in December of 2023 that although music was his first love, "It was not something I had any ambition around where I had to make this my job" when he was younger and playing in various bands.

To make his album, he says, "I just had to put that fear to bed and go, 'I have an opportunity here. I'm going to take it, we'll see what happens.'

"If this [album] is the only thing I ever get to do in this lane, it was totally worth it meeting all of these people," he finished.

