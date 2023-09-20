Luke Grimes is taking the next step in his music career with an upcoming EP and fall tour.

The eight-track project Pail Pills or Pews EP is scheduled to arrive on Oct. 20. Grimes' hands are all over the collection, as he wrote six of the songs — a few of which fans should already be familiar with, like "No Horse to Ride," "Oh Ohio" and "Playing on the Tracks."

Luke Grimes' Pain Pills or Pews EP Tracklist:

1. "No Horse to Ride" (Luke Grimes)

2. "Hold On" (Foy Vance)

3. "Ghost of Who We Were" (Luke Grimes)

4. "Where It's Blue" (Colton Venner"

5. "Burn" (Luke Grimes)

6. "Playing on the Tracks" (Luke Grimes)

7. "Oh Ohio" (Luke Grimes)

8. "Ain't Dead Yet" (Luke Grimes)

The Yellowstone star will also expand his performance resume with a slate of fall dates. After performing at various festivals, including Stagecoach, Grimes will celebrate his eight-song EP with eight shows dotted on the map this fall.

Grimes made a name for himself on the popular television show Yellowstone playing Kayce Dutton.

In addition to acting, he has a passion for music: He grew up playing music in church and his father, a Pentecostal pastor, introduced him to country artists like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. The singer-songwriter also cites Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Colter Waller and the late Townes Van Zandt as musical influences.

Luke Grimes' Fall Tour Dates:

Nov. 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 30 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Dec. 1 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

Dec. 7 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Dec. 9 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Dec. 15 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Dec. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale