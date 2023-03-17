Luke Grimes' life has taken him far away from his hometown of Dayton, Ohio. For the past twenty years, he's been building his acting career, and it has led him to the set of Yellowstone and, in a way, to his new home in Montana. The actor-singer also spends time in Nashville, where he is now forging his music career.

Throughout these years away from his home state, Grimes has realized that the label of "home" doesn't fit Ohio any longer, and his new song "Oh Ohio" serves as both a love letter and farewell to the place he grew up.

With acoustic guitar accompanying his lonesome voice, Grimes sings of returning to his home state and finding a place that is different from what he remembers ("Have you always been this bitter, have you always been this cold"). He recalls the fond memories he made in his home throughout the song, but overall, the tune is a bittersweet final goodbye to the state.

"I left Ohio over twenty years ago to chase a dream," Grimes says. "It was a big moment for me when I realize that Ohio wasn’t my home anymore; I’m sure many people who have moved away can relate. It felt like home for a very long time, but over the years I could feel the drift."

"'Oh Ohio’ is less of a song about leaving home and more about losing it," he adds. "It’s a breakup song, but with a place. Knowing your time together is over but you are a part of each other forever."

Grimes co-wrote the song with Jessi Alexander and Jon Randall, and Dave Cobb produced the track.

"Oh Ohio" is Grimes' second official release, following "No Horse to Ride," which he shared in December. The singer and actor, who plays Kayce Dutton on Paramount's Yellowstone, has been working with Nashville songwriters including Alexander, Randall, Josh Osborne, Jamey Johnson and more as he preps his debut major label project for Mercury Nashville/Range Music.

