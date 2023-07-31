Luke Grimes Says One Thing Has ‘Precedence’ Over ‘Yellowstone’ Production

Production on Yellowstone Season 5 has yet to begin.

Despite all of the drama surrounding Kevin Costner off camera — which allegedly ignited the delays — Luke Grimes reveals it's something bigger that has stalled the show's progress:

The ongoing writers strike.

"We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers strike," Grimes confirms to People.

"I think we would be if it weren't for that, but that takes precedence over everything. They got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it," he adds.

On May 2, 20223, the Writers Guild of America went on strike due to a dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Filming for Yellowstone's new season was expected to being in August, but with no end in sight for the strike, it's unlikely production will resume in the coming weeks, which jeopardizes the show's return to Paramount/Paramount+ in November.

As for what will happen to Grimes' character Kayce Dutton when the show picks up again, the actor isn't too optimistic.

"Here's the thing with Yellowstone and my character: Hope doesn't happen," he explains. "I just learned to take it as it comes, and that's it."

Grimes has kept busy outside of the show: His new romantic comedy Happiness for Beginners is streaming on Netflix. The actor-musician has also launched his country music career since signing a record deal with Mercury Nashville/Range Music.

He plans to release his debut album soon. Official details about the project have yet to be announced, but Grimes has released a handful of songs this year that are expected to be on the project.