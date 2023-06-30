Watch the Trailer for Luke Grimes’ New Rom Com, ‘Happiness for Beginners’

The trailer for Luke Grimes' new Netflix romantic comedy, Happiness for Beginners, is here, and the film looks extremely endearing. The Yellowstone actor stars alongside Ellie Kemper, who played Erin on The Office for eight years.

Based on a book of the same name by Katherine Center, the movie finds Helen (Kemper) looking for happiness following a divorce. In effort to rediscover who she is, Helen's younger brother talks her into doing a wilderness survival course.

Also on this excursion is Jake (Grimes), who happens to be the best friend of Helen's little brother. Jake is also a major pain in Helen's side, but perhaps a little time in the woods will change her feelings?

Soon Helen is eyeing Jake with longing eyes, and we also get a peek at a potential heart-to-heart conversation between the two of them. Couple that with plenty of smoldering looks from Jake in some romantic firelight and it's safe to say that these two are likely to fall in love.

Happiness for Beginners is just one of Grimes' projects in between filming Yellowstone Season 5. He is also pursuing a country music career and has released several songs since signing a record deal with Mercury Nashville in Dec. 2022.

Some of the songs he has put out include "Oh Ohio", "Hold On" and "Playin' on the Tracks". The actor has also made a few appearances at music festivals this summer.

There's been no confirmation on when filming will resume on Yellowstone, however, the show is tentatively due to return to Paramount in November.

Happiness for Beginners arrives on Netflix on July 27.