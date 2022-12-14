‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares First Single, Signs Nashville Record Deal

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and Chris Stapleton are now record labelmates. The man behind Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone has signed a recording contract with Mercury Nashville ahead of the release of his first solo song on Friday (Dec. 16).

An acoustic song called "No Horse to Ride" will be released on Range Music/Mercury Nashville. Grimes shared a preview of the song on social media on Sunday (Dec. 11), but there's been no indication that it will be promoted to radio. He'll soon have time to introduce himself to country radio, should he want.

Listen to a clip of "No Horse to Ride" below. Fans of Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham's (Walker) music will appreciate his sound. Dave Cobb (Stapleton) produced the song, and Grimes has committed to a management team that also represents Bingham, Midland and breakthrough artist Hailey Whitters.

The first half of the finale for Yellowstone is on Dec. 18, with several actors telling Taste of Country that filming for Part 2 is not scheduled until March 2023. Grimes used to be in a band in Los Angeles before turning to acting. In January, he shared that he'd like to chase a solo career, and since then he's turned up in odd places, like a promo video for Whitters' new album.

"I hate this word, but the 'secular' music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash,” Grimes told Rolling Stone in January, listing some of his country influences. "That’s the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn’t have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock."

Artists that Yellowstone fans hear frequently between scenes (think Colter Wall) are among his favorites. The first listen to Grimes' new song indicates that he too will sing and write in that style.

In September, Grimes shared that he'll be performing at Stagecoach in 2023. The above photo was the first on his brand new Instagram page. Previously, he'd refrained from social media.