Rising country star Hailey Whitters has something new in the works. In a cinematic new teaser video, the Iowa native shows off some scenic imagery of her home state narrated by Yellowstone star Luke Grimes.

In the clip shared to Whitters' social media pages on Jan. 12, viewers see the sun rise on picturesque footage of her family's farm land. The images are accompanied by a nostalgic and heartfelt poem read by Grimes, which is as follows:

"Home: where the story begins. Where crops rise to meet the sun, roots run deep through generations, and family is more than a last name. Your bare feet stood planted in this dirt and these fields taught you to fly.

Home: a place standing in time against the spinning world past the county line. Where your boots left, but your heart will always be. You make the turn onto that last chert rock road and the sun dips as a bittersweet reminder that, ‘Though you can always return, you can never go back.'

But a part of you will always be there. Because no matter how far you’ve gone and how much you’ve grown, this is where you were raised."

You can watch the full trailer below.

Whitters posted the clip on her Instagram page with the caption "the one before The Dream...," implying that the project will act as a sort of prequel to her breakout 2020 album The Dream.

The unexpected collaboration comes just days after Grimes revealed plans to focus on writing music as a solo artist in 2022. In a recent interview, Grimes revealed that he has signed with the same management team that represents Yellowstone co-star Ryan Bingham, Midland and Whitters, and is planning a trip to Nashville for some song co-writing sessions. He cited Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly and Townes Van Zandt as artists he admires, but fans will just have to wait and see what comes of his planned deep-dive into country songwriting.

Additional details about Whitters' upcoming album are expecting to be released in the coming days. On Feb. 4, she'll kick off her headlining Heartland Tour in Des Moines, Iowa with stops scheduled through the first half of 2022.

See 38 Country Songs Every Fan Should Have Memorized: