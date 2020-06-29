Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley will help represent country music this Independence Day during the 44th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

But those aren't the only artists who will perform as part of the televised celebration. Other musical guests among the show's lineup include John Legend, Black Eyed Peas and the Killers. The two-hour special, hosted by Today show anchor Craig Melvin, will be broadcast live from New York City next month.

That's the latest info, unveiled by People on Monday (June 29). After the show's musical performances, the event will "conclude with a fireworks show captured from a series of weeklong surprise displays across all five of New York City's boroughs, in addition to a live grand finale," the magazine notes.

That week of surprise fireworks displays — which will launch unannounced from locations through the city — begins Monday, culminating at the end of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on July 4.

The randomness of the fireworks displays isn't an afterthought. The bursts are unannounced to deter large crowds from gathering while coronavirus is still running rampant throughout the United States.

The performers involved certainly know the circumstances of the public health crisis. They've had to cancel and postpone gigs for much of the year. To combat the lack of live music, Lady A and Paisley recently live-streamed a full-production concert together.

Be sure to catch the 2020 edition of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular when it airs on NBC this July 4 at 8PM ET. An encore presentation of the TV special will immediately follow at 10PM.