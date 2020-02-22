Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye is a married woman. The singer-songwriter married songwriter Josh Kerr in Nashville on Friday (Feb. 21), People reports.

The couple got engaged on Sept. 2, 2019, and they announced their engagement to fans via social media on Sept. 3, with Kerr sharing a photo that he captioned, "Bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl. Forever started Sept 2nd. I love you (Taylor Dye)."

The couple had dated for more than a year previously, and had appeared together on Instagram as far back as April of 2018. Dye told Taste of Country in October of 2018 that they were caught between being friends and something more for several months.

"We went on our first date and I think four months later put a label on it," she said. "You try to resist love and it's like, 'Gotcha!'"

The couple have not revealed the details of their wedding ceremony. Their wedding comes just months after Dye's duo partner, Maddie Marlow, married Jonah Font in a ceremony in Tennessee in November of 2019.

Maddie & Tae shot to fame in 2014 with the release of "Girl in a Country Song." The bro-country spoof reached No. 1, and they've since scored additional hits including "Fly" and "Shut Up and Fish." The duo's current single is "Die From a Broken Heart."

Kerr's credits as a songwriter include cuts from Kelsea Ballerini, Dylan Scott and Keith Urban.

Maddie & Tae are set to release their sophomore album, The Way It Feels, on April 10, and they'll hit the road for their Tourist in This Town Tour beginning on April 15.