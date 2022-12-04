With a long list of musical accomplishments already under her belt, Maren Morris says she never wants to get complacent.

That's why, earlier this year, the singer decided to pursue a dream of being in a Broadway musical: She auditioned for the role of Elphaba Thropp in the long-running musical Wicked, sharing her audition tape with fans, and even revealed in August that she'd gotten a callback to audition for the role.

During an interview on NBC's The Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist on Sunday (Dec. 4), Morris explained that that audition is just one of the ways that she's trying to be brave and push herself to tackle new challenges.

"I wanna do Broadway," the singer said. "I've really tried to just scare myself, the last few years. I hosted a late night show -- had never done that. I flew with the Air Force Thunderbirds -- in, like, a fighter jet."

And now, Morris has her eye on a yet-to-be-fulfilled musical theater dream. Whether or not she makes it to the Broadway stage as Elphaba, the singer got to live out some Wicked dreams onstage in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), during the final stop of her Humble Quest Tour at Bridgestone Arena.

The singer had some help from a special guest who knows the songs of Wicked particularly well: Singer and actor Kristin Chenoweth, who played Galinda opposite Idina Menzel's Elphaba when the musical first opened on Broadway in 2003. "Sometimes we get to make our own heaven," Morris wrote on social media, posting a snippet of their duet performance of "For Good."

Chenoweth -- who previously supported Morris' decision to try out for Wicked with a series of encouraging tweets -- also shared the video over on her social media account, writing "There are some moments you'll never forget. This is one of them. Gulp. I love you, [Maren Morris]."

