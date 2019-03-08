Maren Morris teams up with Brothers Osborne for one of the standout tracks on her new studio album, Girl. The duo of John and TJ Osborne bring a rock and roll edge to a new song titled "All My Favorite People."

John Osborne opens the track with a dark electric guitar riff that frames the entire song, with Morris singing about a ragtag group of friends that share all the same lovable quirks.

"Not everybody drinks on a Tuesday night / Mixes their liquor with Crystal Light / With a couple of friends they called out of the blue / And not everybody spends what they made that week / On a tank of gas and a little bit of weed / But all my favorite people do," she sings in the first verse.

Brothers Osborne join her on the chorus, and TJ Osborne sings the second verse partly in harmony with Morris before John takes off on an incendiary guitar solo that doesn't quite overpower the track. John's guitar and Morris' voice trade bluesy licks in a call-and-response bridge that tops off the song.

Girl is Morris' long-awaited sophomore album, the much-anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Hero. She released the album's title song, "Girl," as its first single in January. The album is a front-to-back empowerment record for women everywhere, and Morris tells Taste of Country she's unapologetic about its themes of relationships, independence and owning her sexuality, inspired in part by her marriage to Ryan Hurd.

"There's this weird thing or complex that maybe some people have once you get married, you're completely someone else's and you don't get to be sexy anymore," she says. "The fact that people have this weirdness about me being sexy after that is just so stupid. I don't care if I'm married right now, I'm still a very independent person. That's why he loves me."

Morris is hitting the road on March 9 for her Girl: The World Tour, which runs through August and features Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn as her support acts.