Maren Morris at Biden, Harris Fundraiser: ‘It’s Time We Tell Someone That He’s Fired’

Maren Morris voted early in the 2020 presidential election, and she made her picks known on Sunday night (Oct. 25): She voted for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Tennessee's Democrat candidates.

"We need leadership that is kind, compassionate and that cares — leadership that will unite us to overcome this pandemic, to put us back to work again, end systemic racism and work every day to ensure we leave this world to our kids in better shape than we found it," Morris said during a three-minute speech as part of the Biden Victory Fund's I Will Vote Concert.

Donning a T-shirt reading "Better Than We Found It," a nod to her new song, Morris eloquently and passionately explained why she is voting Democrat. When she had her son Hayes in March, the singer reflects, "I recognized quickly so many things in need of a change."

"It wasn't about just me anymore — it was about him, and all of our children's futures in our country," Morris continues.

A native Texan, Morris comes from, as she describes them, "a Southern family with a conservative background." As such, "I was always taught to treat people with respect and dignity, no matter their race, their religious, their sexual orientation and, yes, even their political party," she explains — but in recent years, she's been left "in shock watching what has happened to our country."

"We've been divided and pitted against each other. We've seen the forces of hatred not just reserved for the awkward Thanksgiving dinner conversation ... but out in the open, encouraged and supported by the president of the United States," Morris points out, calling on her fellow Americans to "make sure that when all our votes are counted on Nov. 3, our voices are heard and our message is unmistakable.

"It's time we tell someone that he's fired," Morris adds, alluding to current president Donald Trump's catchphrase on his TV competition show The Apprentice.

"I live in the world of country music, which has always been about telling the truth, and just like I believe country music is for everyone, so is this country," Morris shares.

Later, she concludes, "Let's elect a president and vice president who believe in the best of what America can be ... because divided we fall."

Election Day in the United States is officially set for Nov. 3, but per CNN, as of Sunday, more than 58.7 million Americans have voted early this year so far, already surpassing the 58.3 million people who voted early in 2016.

Though the Sunday night event was based around music, Morris did not sing during it. Jennifer Hudson, Jon Bon Jovi, Cher, John Legend and Dave Matthews were among the night's performers, while Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pink and others were also among the special guests.

Morris has spent much of 2020 at home in Nashville, her tour plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has performed on national television several times, including at the ACM Awards in September and the recent CMT Music Awards.