Maren Morris' performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards will be a dream come true. John Mayer is set to join "The Bones" singer live on the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 14).

While it's not clear what song the pair will perform, a picture posted to Morris' Instagram Stories confirms the collab. The two appear together, masked backstage. She's holding the phone for a selfie-style snap as he sits with arms folded.

"We'll see you at the Grammys," she writes, tagging Mayer's Instagram page. The Wednesday morning post confirms photos of a duet that were released on Tuesday night (March 9).

Instagram/MarenMorris

"The Bones" is nominated in the Best Country Song category. If Morris wins, it would be her second Grammy win in 11 lifetime nominations, following a win for "My Church" in 2017. She's performed at the Grammys on two other occasions and been nominated every year she's been active as an artist on Sony Music Nashville.

In 2019, she was nominated for five awards and met Mayer backstage for a photo opp. Since then, she's talked about how pairing with him was high on her bucket list.

John Shearer, Getty Images

Other country performers at the 2021 Grammy Awards will include Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Brandi Carlile. Little Big Town, Ingrid Andress and Old Dominion are among the artists with multiple nominations. Few details about which songs anyone is performing have been revealed, but rehearsal pictures offer some clues.

"The Bones" is a song from 2020 that Morris recorded with Hozier for a more mainstream release. It spent more than 20 weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The 2021 Grammy Awards air on CBS at 8PM ET on Sunday. Trevor Noah will host.

