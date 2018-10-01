Maren Morris was a performer at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, the night before a mass shooting took place and left 58 people dead. A year after the tragedy, Morris paid tribute to the country fans that lost their lives with lyrics from her song "Dear Hate."

“Dear Hate, I hate to tell you that love is gonna conquer all ...” she writes on Twitter. "Thinking of the fans we lost a year ago. You’ll always be the 3 chords and the truth. #Route91."

Morris debuted her song "Dear Hate" just days after the event. She had written the song (which features country legend Vince Gill) after the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, S.C., but had yet to release it. She told Rolling Stone Country that the song is intended to show belief in the power of healing in the face of violence.

"I've had the song in my pocket for the last few years and I never knew when to release it. I wanted to be precious with it because it is such a sensitive subject. It's just insane how relevant the message still is today," she told the publication.

Morris performed the song for the first time on Oct. 5, 2017, just four days after the Las Vegas shooting, during a show at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Mich. Ahead of the performance, a tearful Morris asked the crowd for a moment of silence for the 58 lives lost in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.