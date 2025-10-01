Fifty-eight innocent people were killed when a lone gunman opened fire at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. These are some of their stories.

What Happened at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting?

A list of those murdered when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire shows a collection of young adults, mothers, professionals and civic-minded advocates.

Dozens of kids across America lost a mother or father. Dozens of parents lost their son or daughter. The group of those killed had assembled with thousands of other dedicated country music fans who were excited to see Jason Aldean's Route 91 Harvest Festival set.

Who Were the Victims in the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting?

A military veteran, off-duty police officer, home builder and "tenacious litigator" are among the fallen.

Several employees of public schools, including at least one kindergarten teacher were taken much too soon.

Nearly all are remembered as the best America and Canada could offer — their sheer innocence is almost too much to get over.

Remembering the Victims of Route 91 and Their Stories Their stories should never be forgotten. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

